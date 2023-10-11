Nar Participated In The Uniting Business Europe 2023 Event Within The Framework Of The UN Global Compact

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Committed to the principles of corporate social responsibility
and as a member of the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, Nar took
part in the "Uniting Business Europe 2023" (UBE) event.
Organized by the UN Global Compact and the UN Global Compact
Georgia Network, UBE 2023 brought together stakeholders to assess
progress, identify challenges, and promote action towards the
Sustainable Development
Goals (SDGs) outlined in the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable
Development.
Aziz Akhundov, the head of Nar's Public Relations and Corporate
Communications Department, emphasized Nar's dedication to the
principles of the Agreement and stated, "Nar is proud to be a part
of Uniting Business Europe 2023, which contributes to global
efforts to achieve the SDGs. As a telecommunications company that
fully comprehends its responsibilities in this regard, we actively
integrate these goals into our business strategies and
practices.
Nar currently provides high-quality communication services to
2.2 million subscribers. Nar has been the leading mobile operator
in the country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 4
years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer-centric strategy
and provides excellent service at an affordable price.
