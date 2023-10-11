Invaders Increase Number Of Airstrikes In Lyman-Kupiansk Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops are increasing the number of airstrikes in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction.

Ilya Yevlash, the head of the press service of the Eastern Military Group, said this on the air of the 'United News' telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"Recently, 23 airstrikes were recorded, and another 20 airstrikes were recorded over the past day. That is, the enemy continues to increase its intensity in this direction. The main goal is to capture Kupiansk, as it has a railroad and a rather important logistics hub. But the next goal is to break through the land corridor and disengage our component to the Oskil River," said Yevlash.

He recalled that there was a certain lull in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction earlier, but over the last week the enemy resumed offensive actions. "At first, it was just isolated incidents, mostly involving 'Storm Z' or 'Storm' assault units, but now we are seeing more serious actions," he added.

As reported, there was a lull in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction on October 8 due to heavy rains, which prevented the enemy from intensifying use of heavy equipment and aircraft.