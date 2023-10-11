Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russia's Su-25, 98 Pieces Of Enemy Equipment In Tavria Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces have improved their tactical position west of Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Ukrainian defenders have destroyed almost a hundred pieces of enemy equipment in the Tavria sector in the past 24 hours.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Soldiers of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops destroyed almost 100 pieces of enemy equipment in the past day, including a Su-25 aircraft and a BMPT Terminator AFV. Combat work is ongoing," the commander said.

According to him, Ukrainian forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol sector.

Throughout the day, Ukrainian rocket troops and artillery from the Tavria group of troops carried out 1,777 fire missions.

In just one day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 750 Russian invaders in the Tavria sector and destroyed 98 pieces of the enemy's military equipment, including a Su-25 fighter jet, 18 tanks, 59 armored fighting vehicles, five artillery systems, a multiple rocket launcher, eight drones, two vehicles and three pieces of specialized equipment.

An ammunition depot and two more important targets of the Russian troops were also destroyed, Tarnavskyi said.