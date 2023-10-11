Record Collection: First 5,000 FPV Drones Under 'Ednist' Project Arrive In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation on
"Thanks to 'Operation Ednist', Ukrainians have assembled 10,000 FPV drones at record speed. The first batch of 5,000+ 'birds' is already in Ukraine," the statement said.
The drones will be equipped with Ukrainian-made ammunition and distributed among the brigades of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. After that, they will be sent to the front.
As reported, on August 14, the Army Competent Assistance Fund 'Come Back Alive', the UNITED24 fundraising platform, and monobank launched the 'Operation Ednist' project to purchase 10,000 kamikaze drones for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
