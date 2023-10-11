Azerbaijan, ICESCO To Eye Cooperation

The Azerbaijani Ambassador to Morocco Nazim Samadov and ICESCO
General Director Salim bin Mohammed Al-Malik have discussed
prospects of cooperation.
During the meeting, the sides recalled the last visit of ICESCO
General Director to Baku, Azernews reports.
ICESCO General Director expressed his deep gratitude to the
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for his strong support to the
organization.
He also expressed his deep gratitude to the President for the
meeting and the warm reception, which was attended by the First
Vice President of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, while he was in
Baku on October 2.
Salim bin Mohammed Al-Malik noted that during the visit, he held
productive meetings with high-ranking state officials in
Azerbaijan, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of
Culture, Minister of Education, Minister of Youth and Sports,
Minister of Digital Development and Transport, as well as the
management of the Azerbaijan Space Agency and ADA University.
The sides also touched upon the announcement of Azerbaijan's
Shusha city as the Cultural capital of Islamic World for 2024.
They discussed the events and activities to be held with the
cooperation of ICESCO in this regard.
Nazim Samadov said that the Azerbaijani Embassy in Morocco will
spare no effort in strengthening the partnership between the
country and the organization.
Recall that Azerbaijani Culture Minister Adil Karimli presented
the nomination of Shusha as a candidate city within ICESCO's
Programme for Culture Capitals in the Islamic World at the 12th
Conference of the Culture Ministers of the Islamic World held in
Doha.
By unanimous decision, the city was declared the Cultural
Capital of the Islamic world for 2024.
Notably, Azerbaijan has been a member of ICESCO since 1991.
Established in 1991, these relations have entered into a stage of
successful development after the awarding of the First Lady of
Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva as ICESCO Goodwill Ambassador on
November 24, 2006. The First Lady of Azerbaijan was honored for her
services in the development of education and dialogue between
civilizations.
Azerbaijan is closely cooperating with various organizations of
the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Islamic Development Bank,
Islamic Conference of Parliamentary Union, Islamic Conference of
Youth Forum.