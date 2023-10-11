Azerbaijan, ICESCO To Eye Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijani Ambassador to Morocco Nazim Samadov and ICESCO General Director Salim bin Mohammed Al-Malik have discussed prospects of cooperation.

During the meeting, the sides recalled the last visit of ICESCO General Director to Baku, Azernews reports.

ICESCO General Director expressed his deep gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for his strong support to the organization.

He also expressed his deep gratitude to the President for the meeting and the warm reception, which was attended by the First Vice President of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, while he was in Baku on October 2.

Salim bin Mohammed Al-Malik noted that during the visit, he held productive meetings with high-ranking state officials in Azerbaijan, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Culture, Minister of Education, Minister of Youth and Sports, Minister of Digital Development and Transport, as well as the management of the Azerbaijan Space Agency and ADA University.

The sides also touched upon the announcement of Azerbaijan's Shusha city as the Cultural capital of Islamic World for 2024.

They discussed the events and activities to be held with the cooperation of ICESCO in this regard.

Nazim Samadov said that the Azerbaijani Embassy in Morocco will spare no effort in strengthening the partnership between the country and the organization.

Recall that Azerbaijani Culture Minister Adil Karimli presented the nomination of Shusha as a candidate city within ICESCO's Programme for Culture Capitals in the Islamic World at the 12th Conference of the Culture Ministers of the Islamic World held in Doha.

By unanimous decision, the city was declared the Cultural Capital of the Islamic world for 2024.

Notably, Azerbaijan has been a member of ICESCO since 1991. Established in 1991, these relations have entered into a stage of successful development after the awarding of the First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva as ICESCO Goodwill Ambassador on November 24, 2006. The First Lady of Azerbaijan was honored for her services in the development of education and dialogue between civilizations.

Azerbaijan is closely cooperating with various organizations of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Islamic Development Bank, Islamic Conference of Parliamentary Union, Islamic Conference of Youth Forum.