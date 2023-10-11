University Employees Protest Salary Delays Amid Financial Crisis

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Aftab Mohmand

In a collective display of frustration, employees affiliated with the All Universities Employees Federation organized a protest to amplify their demands. A diverse group of university staff members from across various institutions came together to voice their grievances, rallying outside the Peshawar Press Club.

The protesters assert that all universities are grappling with a dire financial crisis, which is exacerbated by the provincial government's obstinacy. The critical issue that has fueled their protest is the non-release of funds to the universities, which has led to the withholding of employee salaries , compounding their existing hardships.

One of the demonstrators stated,“The financial predicament faced by universities has left hundreds of employees without their rightful salaries. The impact of this extends beyond the workplace, as it has rendered the stoves in their homes cold and food scarcer.”

The protesters are vehemently demanding immediate action to end the economic distress faced by employees and the prompt release of unpaid salaries. As a show of resolve, they have issued a stern warning: if their demands are not swiftly met, they will resort to locking down the universities.

The potential lockdown has the alarming implication of halting the entire teaching and learning process, casting a shadow over the education sector. During the protest, participants raised placards bearing their appeals and demands, punctuating the air with fervent slogans that targeted the administrations of the universities.

The demonstration underscores the gravity of the situation faced by university employees, as they grapple with financial uncertainties that extend into their daily lives, impacting their families and their vital work in the academic sector.

