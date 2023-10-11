(MENAFN- IssueWire)

East Palo Alto, California Oct 11, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

Connected Systems Unveils Groundbreaking IoT Solutions to Accelerate Sustainability, Achieve Net Zero Emissions, and Reduce Carbon Footprint

Connected Systems, a pioneering leader in IoT (Internet of Things) solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its cutting-edge technology aimed at transforming businesses and industries towards a sustainable, net zero carbon future.

In a world where environmental responsibility and sustainability have become paramount, ConnectedvSystems recognizes the urgent need for innovative solutions to address carbon emissions and reduce our collective carbon footprint. With a relentless commitment to driving change, the company has developed a suite of IoT solutions that empower organizations to make informed decisions, optimize operations, and take meaningful steps toward achieving net zero emissions.

Key Features and Benefits of Connected Systems IoT Solutions:



Real-time Environmental Monitoring: Our IoT sensors and devices provide real-time data on energy consumption, emissions, and resource usage, enabling organizations to identify inefficiencies and reduce waste.

Data-Driven Insights: Our advanced analytics platform translates raw data into actionable insights, helping businesses make informed decisions that optimize resource usage and reduce their carbon footprint.

Energy Efficiency: Connected Systems IoT solutions offer a holistic approach to energy management, allowing organizations to monitor and control energy usage, reduce wastage, and enhance efficiency.

Carbon Emission Reduction: By leveraging our IoT technology, companies can accurately measure, manage, and reduce their carbon emissions, aligning with international carbon reduction commitments and net zero goals.

Supply Chain Sustainability: Our solutions extend beyond a single organization, enabling supply chain partners to collaborate and reduce emissions collectively, fostering a more sustainable ecosystem. Remote Monitoring and Control: With remote access and control capabilities, organizations can optimize operations, reduce travel, and minimize their carbon footprint while ensuring business continuity.

Connected Systems believes that technology should be a force for good in our world, and our IoT solutions are designed to make a positive impact on both the environment and the bottom line. By integrating our technology into their operations, businesses across industries can take tangible steps toward sustainability and play a pivotal role in achieving net zero emissions .

As the CEO of Connected Systems Ferhan KÖKSAL stated, "We are at a critical juncture in addressing the global climate crisis. Connected Systems is committed to providing the tools and technologies necessary for organizations to make a significant impact on sustainability, reduce their carbon footprint , and work towards a net-zero future. Together, we can build a more sustainable world for current and future generations."

For more information about Connected Systems and our IoT solutions for sustainability, please visit or contact Ferhan KÖKSAL at or +90 850 474 13 14

About Connected Systems: Connected Systems is a leading provider of IoT solutions designed to empower organizations to embrace sustainability, achieve net zero emissions, and reduce their carbon footprint. Our cutting-edge technology combines real-time data, advanced analytics, and remote monitoring to drive environmental responsibility and operational efficiency across various industries.

Ferhan KÖKSAL

CEO, ConnectedSystems

+90 850 474 13 14