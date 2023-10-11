Amir Of Qatar Discusses Bilateral Ties With Kuwait Defense Minister

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- The Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Wednesday discussed with Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah issues of mutual inerest.

A statement by the Qatari Amiri Diwan said that Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad conveyed greetings of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and their wishes of continued happiness and good health to Qatari Amir and continued progress and prosperity for the Qatari people.

The Amir of Qatar entrusted Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad to convey his greetings and wishes of happiness and health for His Highness the Amir of Kuwait and His Highness the Crown Prince and for the Kuwaiti people further progress and development.

Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad met yesterday with Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs, Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, discussing cooperation and ties between the two countries and avenues to reinforce them in a variety of fields.(end) sss

