Qatar Signs Two Deals To Export Natural Gas To France

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- Qatar signed on Wednesday two deals to export 3.5 million tons per year of Natural gas to France for 27 years.

The deal was signed between state energy company (QatarEnergy) and (TotalEnergies) to supply gas to south of France starting from 2026.

Qatari Energy Minister and CEO of (QatarEnergy) said that these two new agreements we have signed with our partner (TotalEnergies), demonstrate our continued commitment to the European markets in general, and to the French market in particular, thus contributing to France's energy security.

"Our commitment to ensure continued and reliable supplies of energy to Europe and the rest of the world is underpinned by our substantial and ongoing investments across the entire gas value chain," he added. (end)

tma









MENAFN11102023000071011013ID1107224918