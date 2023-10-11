Parliament Speaker Hosts Ranking British Legislator

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun on Wednesday received the head of the parliamentary group in the Britih House of Commons with the State of Kuwait, Rehman Chishti. (end) aa

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.