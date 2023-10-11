Jumbula Launches Subscription Program Module For Seamless Automated Billing And Membership Model Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jumbula introduces Subscription system for businesses to expand into new markets and offer membership services. Organizers can now generate new revenue streams.

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Jumbula, a leading provider of online registration and payment systems, has launched a new system for membership model management and services. The Subscription program service automates recurring billing, ensuring businesses have consistent revenue streams and seamless cash flow management. The automation simplifies scalability decisions and enables businesses to accommodate more subscribers without overwhelming administrative workload. Additional features such as support for various membership periods accommodate the needs of new customers and retain existing clients.This feature is generally available to all Jumbula business clients and enables program operators to offer more programs and services. It allows customers to register for membership-based services with ease and convenience with three payment frequency options: monthly, bi-weekly, and every four weeks. Customers can access services or products without strict scheduling constraints and pay recurring fees. By offering flexible payment options that match different customer needs, businesses can appeal to a wider audience."As registration trends and demands change, we at Jumbula understand that we need to evolve and offer new products and features to address these needs," said Ignacio Carranza, the VP of sales and marketing at Jumbula. "One new feature that has come to life from field demand is our new Subscription program module, ideal for businesses that offer programs that have a subscription or membership model, where payments are automatically collected regularly. We provide all the needed ecosystem behind it to monitor and collect payments."Recurring payments are a vital feature for modern businesses. Not only does it allow businesses to streamline their back office operations, but also it helps users pay their fees on time. To discover the benefits of recurring payments and the Jumbula Subscription system, visit and take advantage of the 14-day free trial,About JumbulaFounded in 2013 in Silicon Valley, Jumbula is a leading provider of online registration systems for camps . Jumbula provides a complete end-to-end ecosystem for enrollment services, secure payments, invoicing, recurring billing, communication, and marketing promotional services. The Jumbula platform is ideal for institutions of any size for many business verticals, such as schools, daycare facilities, learning centers, enrichment academies, sports clubs, performing arts, and religious schools. To find out more about Jumbula, please visit .

