Mobility-As-A-Service Market Recent Advancements And Future Challenges

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Allied Market Research - Logo

Mobility-As-A-Service Market by Transportation Type, by Service Type, by Vehicle Type, Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) is a consumer-centric model of transportation, which includes any combination of transport methods such as car, bike sharing, taxis, and provides everything for the consumer from travel planning to payments. The growth of the mobility-as-a-service market is attributed by various benefits such as easy route planning, simplified payments, and personal touch. It allows users to plan journeys using multiple transport methods, which is based on intelligent suggestions derived from their personal preferences. MaaS has created a revolutionary impact in the transportation sector, it is a type of transportation which is integrated into single intuitive mobile application and is operated on a digital platform that handles and integrates booking, end-to-end trip planning, electronic ticketing, and payment services across all modes of transportation, which includes public and private sector. MaaS also provides an alternative solution for private car owners as it solves inconvenient parts of individual journeys such as planning, parking, car maintenance, and other.

Download Sample Pages :

With the increase in population, there is an increase in the use of smartphones on 3G, 4G, and 5G networks, high connectivity levels, and growth in cashless payment systems, which drive the market. In addition, rapid urbanization leads to increased pressure on transportation infrastructure and demand for one-stop solution to fulfil seamless transportation service needs fuel the growth of the market. However, high initial cost and lack of technical knowledge among people hampers the mobility-as-a-service market growth. Furthermore, advancing technological infrastructure and easy access to data from all round the world are anticipated to provide major opportunities for the market.

Mobility-as-a-Service Market

The mobility-as-a-service market is segmented into organization size, service type, vehicle type, application type, business model, and region. As per organization size, it is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. By service type, it is categorized into e-hailing, bike sharing, car sharing, pop-up buses, and self-driving cars. On the basis of vehicle type, it is segmented into buses, car, and air-flights. In terms of application type, it is divided into personalized application services, dynamic journey management, flexible payments, transactions, journey planning, and others. As per business model, it is categorized into business-to-business, business-to-consumer, and peer-to-peer. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Procure the Research Report Now :

The key players profiled in the mobility-as-a-service market are Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft Inc., Alliance Corporation, Xerox Corporation, Splyt Technologies Ltd., Transit Systems Pty. Ltd, OLA (ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.), Beeline Singapore, SkedGo Pty Ltd.,and Moovel Group GmBH. Current and future mobility-as-a-service market trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness of the market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global mobility-as-a-service market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the mobility-as-a-service market share is provided.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the Mobility-as-a-Service industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global mobility-as-a-service industry from 2019 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying :

KEY MARKET PLAYERS : Moovit Inc., Tranzer, Mobilleo, Citymapper, MaaS Global Oy, Communauto, SkedGo Pty Ltd, UbiGo, Qixxit, Splyt.

By Transportation Type: Public, Private.

By Service Type: E-Hailing, Bike Sharing, Car Sharing, Pop-Up Busses, Self-Driving Cars. Ride Hailing, Micromobility, Train Services, Bus Sharing

By Vehicle Type: Buses, Car, Air-Flights, Micromobility, Four Wheelers, Trains.

By Operating System: Android, iOS, Others.

By Propulsion Type: ICE Vehicle, Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Others.

By Mode: Public, Private.

By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises.

By Business Model: Business-To-Business, Business-To-Consumer, Peer-To-Peer.

By Application Type: Personalized Application Services, Dynamic Journey Management, Flexible Payments, Transactions, Journey Planning, Other.

By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe , UK, Germany,France, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific , China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific, LAMEA, Latin, America, Middle East, Africa

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn