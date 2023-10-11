Polymer Emulsions Market Insights Business Opportunities, Current Trends And Restraints Forecast 2023- 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Polymer Emulsions

The polymer emulsions market is driven by the growth of the world's population, the increase in the disposable income of consumers,

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES,, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Polymer Emulsions Market by Type (Acrylic, Vinyl Acetate, SB latex, Others), by End-Use Industry (Building and Construction, Automotive, Textile, Paints and coatings, Adhesives and sealants, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the polymer emulsions market was valued at $30.9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $59.2 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032.

Water-based coatings have become more popular with stricter regulations on VOC emissions. Polymer emulsions serve as binders in water-based paints and coatings, providing excellent film-forming properties, adhesion, and durability. Moreover, the construction industry utilizes polymer emulsions for applications such as cement modification, waterproofing, and surface treatments, contributing to the increased demand.

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:

Here are some key points about the polymer emulsions market:

Types of Polymers: Polymer emulsions can be based on various types of polymers, including acrylics, vinyl acetate, styrene-butadiene, and others. The choice of polymer depends on the specific application and desired properties.

Applications: Polymer emulsions find applications in a wide range of industries, such as paints and coatings, adhesives, textiles, paper and paperboard, and construction. They are used to improve the performance and durability of products.

Paints and Coatings: In the paints and coatings industry, polymer emulsions are used to create water-based paints. They offer environmental benefits compared to solvent-based paints and are commonly used in architectural and decorative coatings.

Adhesives: Polymer emulsions are used as the base for water-based adhesives. They provide strong bonding properties and are often used in woodworking, packaging, and other applications.

Textiles: The textile industry uses polymer emulsions for finishing treatments, such as fabric softeners, stain repellents, and more. They help enhance the properties of textiles.

Paper and Paperboard: In the paper industry, polymer emulsions are used for coating paper and paperboard to improve print quality, moisture resistance, and overall durability.

Construction: Polymer emulsions find applications in the construction industry for products like mortars, sealants, and waterproofing compounds.

Environmental Benefits: One of the advantages of polymer emulsions is their low volatile organic compound (VOC) content, which makes them environmentally friendly and compliant with stricter regulations related to air quality.

Market Growth: The polymer emulsions market has witnessed steady growth over the years due to the increasing demand for environmentally friendly and water-based products. The construction industry, in particular, has been a significant driver of market growth.

Competition: The market is competitive, with several global and regional players manufacturing and supplying polymer emulsions. Major companies in this industry include BASF SE, Dow Inc., Arkema, Wacker Chemie AG, and others.

Research and Development: Ongoing research and development efforts in the field of polymer emulsions focus on improving their properties, enhancing performance, and expanding their range of applications.

Do Inquiry Before Buying

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global polymer emulsion market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Leading Market Players: -

ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION

BASF SE

CELANESE CORPORATION

CLARIANT

DIC CORPORATION

DOW INC.

GELLNER INDUSTRIAL LLC

HALLTECH INC.

MOMENTIVE

RESIL CHEMICALS PVT. LTD

SYNTHOMER PLC

THE LUBRIZOL CORPORATION

ARKEMA

WACKER CHEMIE AG

INTERPOLYMER

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn