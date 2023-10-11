Textile Enzyme Market Overview And Forecast 2021-2030 | Mapping Future Expansion Strategies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Textile Enzyme Market Research

Rise in textile production and the huge benefits associated with textile enzymes drive the growth of the global textile enzyme market.

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The textile enzyme industry is a specialized sector within the larger textile and apparel industry that focuses on the production and application of enzymes in textile manufacturing processes. Enzymes are biological molecules that act as catalysts, facilitating chemical reactions in various industrial processes. In the textile industry, enzymes play a crucial role in enhancing the quality and sustainability of textile products, as well as improving the efficiency of manufacturing processes.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global textile enzyme market was estimated at $672.3 million in 2020 and is expected to hit $1.22 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:

Here are some key aspects of the textile enzyme industry:

Enzyme Types: Several types of enzymes are used in the textile industry, including amylases, cellulases, proteases, and lipases. Each type of enzyme serves a specific purpose in textile processing.

Applications: Enzymes are used in various stages of textile manufacturing, including desizing, bio-polishing, stone washing, and denim finishing. For example, amylases are used to remove starch from textiles, cellulases help create soft and distressed effects in denim, and proteases aid in fiber surface modification.

Rise in textile production and the huge benefits associated with textile enzymes drive the growth of the global textile enzyme market. On the other hand, soaring cost of textile enzymes restrains the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, growing use of enzymes in fabric designing and bio-polishing is expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Environmental Benefits: The use of enzymes in textile processing offers several environmental benefits. They reduce the need for harsh chemicals, such as caustic soda and chlorine, which are traditionally used in textile treatments. This helps in minimizing environmental pollution and reducing water and energy consumption.

Sustainable Textiles: The textile enzyme industry is instrumental in the production of sustainable textiles. Enzymes can help create eco-friendly, biodegradable, and comfortable textile products, meeting the growing demand for sustainable and environmentally responsible textiles.

The cellulase segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the global market. The amylase segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.1% throughout the forecast period.

Market Growth: The demand for textile enzymes has been steadily growing as consumers and the industry itself prioritize sustainability. Enzymes not only improve the quality of textiles but also reduce costs by decreasing the use of water, chemicals, and energy in textile processing.

Research and Development: Ongoing research and development efforts in the textile enzyme industry focus on creating more efficient and specialized enzymes, as well as exploring new applications for enzymes in textile processing.

The bio-polishing segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global market. The desizing segment, however, is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Industry Players: Several companies specialize in the production and supply of textile enzymes, and they collaborate with textile manufacturers to optimize their processes.

Regulation and Compliance: The use of enzymes in textile processing is subject to regulations and safety standards to ensure the protection of workers, consumers, and the environment.

The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion's share in 2020, garnering nearly half of the global market. The same region is also expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.6% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The textile enzyme industry plays a significant role in the textile and apparel sector by providing sustainable and cost-effective solutions for various textile manufacturing processes. Enzymes offer a way to improve the quality of textiles while reducing the environmental footprint of the industry.

The key market players analyzed in the global textile enzyme market report include BASF SE, E.I. du Pont de Nemours, Genotek Biochem., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Refnol Resins & Chemicals Ltd., AB Enzymes, Tex Biosciences Pvt. Ltd., Lumis, Maps Enzymes Ltd., and Novozymes A/S. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn