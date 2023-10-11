Northwest Copper Completes Property Sale

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper (“NorthWest” or“the Company”) (TSX-V: NWST) (OTCQX: NWCCF) is pleased to announce that it has completed the sale of a series of mineral claims located in the province of British Columbia commonly referred to as the“Okeover Copper (molybdenum) Project” (the“Property”), pursuant to a property sale agreement (the“Agreement”) with Alpha Copper Corp. (“Alpha”) (CSE:ALCU) previously announced on September 25, 2023. The Company has retained a 2% net smelter return on the Property (the“NSR Royalty”).



Pursuant to the Agreement, Alpha has issued to NorthWest 5,675,369 common shares of Alpha (the“Shares”) having an aggregate value of $500,000 at a deemed price per Share of $0.0881. The Shares are subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws, and one-half (50%) of the Shares are subject to a 12-month lock-up.

The NSR Royalty entitles NorthWest to a 2% royalty on the sale of all ores, doré, concentrates, metals, minerals and mineral by-products that are produced or extracted by or on behalf of Alpha from the Property, which may be bought down by Alpha by one half with a cash payment of $1,000,000.

About NorthWest Copper:

NorthWest Copper is a copper-gold explorer and developer with an exciting pipeline of projects in British Columbia. With a robust portfolio in a tier one jurisdiction, NorthWest Copper is well positioned to participate fully in a strengthening global copper market. We are committed to responsible mineral exploration which involves working collaboratively with First Nations to ensure future development incorporates stewardship best practices and traditional land use. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at .

