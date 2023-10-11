Mobility CG Welcomes Lloyd Johnson As Vice President Of Sales

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobility CG, a leading enterprise managed mobility solutions provider, today announced that longtime industry executive, Lloyd Johnson, has joined the company's leadership team as vice president of sales. Johnson, who has more than 20 years of success in managed mobility services, is adept at helping customers select and acquire the best equipment needed to connect in today's digital and mobile workplace. In this new role, Johnson will lead Mobility CG's senior business development leaders in designing and delivering custom mobility solutions for businesses and governmental entities.







Prior to joining Mobility CG, Johnson was director of mobility business sales for Samsung Electronics America. During his tenure with Samsung, he served as head of vertical sales for B2B mobile manufacturing, B2B mobile healthcare and transportation and logistics. Earlier in his career, Johnson held roles at Numerex Corp. and T-Mobile.

“Lloyd brings two decades of experience in managed mobility services to our team,” said Mike McGuire, CEO of Mobility CG.“His impressive track record and passion for the mobility sector aligns perfectly with our company's vision and we're confident that his leadership will significantly contribute to our continued success and expansion.”

Outsourced managed mobility solutions offer businesses the opportunity to enhance cost efficiency and achieve savings that may be challenging to realize through in-house alternatives. Mobility CG's comprehensive managed mobility solutions seamlessly incorporate cellular and wireless connectivity to cater to the diverse needs of enterprise mobile environments. This encompasses the entire spectrum, including device procurement, carrier coordination, deployment, and continuous management. Beyond traditional devices like phones, tablets, computers, and accessories, Mobility CG extends its support to a wide range of routers, enabling companies to access robust business internet services.

“I'm thrilled to be joining a company renowned for innovation and excellence in the tech industry,” said Johnson.“I'm eager to work with my new colleagues, connect with clients, and help drive our growth."

Johnson attained his Bachelor of Science in Communications from the University of Florida. His education and industry expertise are complemented by his dedication to staying at the forefront of emerging trends and technologies in the mobility space.

Businesses interested in working with Mobility CG should contact or visit to learn more or get started.

About Mobility CG

Mobility CG provides managed mobility solutions to make it easy for companies to acquire, provision, secure and manage enterprise mobile devices in a connected world. Our team of mobility experts help enterprises select and acquire the best equipment and provide onboarding services which include provisioning, kitting, staging, warehousing. Our scale and expertise spans across all industries but we also offer tailored solutions to support the health care, transportation, hospitality, education, government and retail markets.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

Mobility CG Website





Tags mobility management mobility device management managed mobility Mike McGuire Lloyd Johnson mobility sales wireless samsung Related Links