Minnesota Department Of Health Expands Permitting And Licensing Partnership With Opengov

MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Looking to enhance its reporting capabilities, the Minnesota Department of Health has expanded its use of OpenGov . The Department decided to grow its current partnership with OpenGov to help it meet state reporting requirements.The Minnesota Department of Health is responsible for public health and safety across the entire state, which is a tremendous purview. In its search to offer enhanced reporting that draws from historic data migration, the Department did not have to look far. The Department already had a strong partnership with OpenGov, and it knew that OpenGov Permitting & Licensing could meet its nuanced reporting needs. In expanding its partnership with OpenGov, the Department will be using the system to enhance its reporting and migrate historical data for 23 credential programs.With the expansion of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, more areas within the Minnesota Department of Health will be able to realize significant transformations in their operations. The software will enable the creation of enhanced reporting to meet state requirements, including the ability to draw from historical data across almost two dozen programs offered by the Department.The Minnesota Department of Health joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

