SCCG Management Announces Strategic Partnership With Captain Up, Reinventing Customer Loyalty & Engagement

SCCG Management Announces Strategic Partnership with Captain Up

SCCG, A Premier Global Management Advisory firm, Partners with Captain Up, a Frontrunner in Gamification and Retention Platforms.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- LAS VEGAS - October 11th, 2023 - SCCG Management, a premier global management advisory firm , specializing in iGaming, Sports Betting, E-Sports, and Casino Technology, today announced its strategic partnership with Captain Up, a frontrunner in gamification & retention platforms.

Since 2013, Captain Up has been at the forefront of redefining customer engagement, introducing the concept of a "Metagame" filled with engaging and exciting goals. Revolutionizing the way brands engage with their customers by offering a comprehensive toolset that includes, tournaments, shop, leaderboards, races, levels, badges, missions, and more. Furthermore, brands can design personalized rewards, customize the platform to their needs, and utilize data-driven insights, ensuring maximum engagement and loyalty.

“Our alliance with SCCG Management is harnessing their unparalleled expertise, experience, and extensive global network. United, we are reimagining the customer journey, providing a rewarding gamified experience, taking customer loyalty and retention to the next level," said Uri Admon, Founder & CEO of Captain Up.

Stephen Crystal, CEO of SCCG Management, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "Captain Up's innovative approach to gamification aligns perfectly with SCCG's commitment to pushing the boundaries in the gaming industry. Together, we see an opportunity to redefine the parameters of customer engagement and loyalty, making every interaction a rewarding and memorable experience."

With SCCG's rich history and expansive global network that spans over 30 years and extends across Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and Latin America, combined with Captain Up's award-winning platform, ISO 27001 certified for data security, this alliance promises to set new industry standards in customer retention and engagement.

Brands seeking to elevate their customer engagement strategies can look forward to a more integrated, personalized, and gamified approach, leveraging the combined expertise of both SCCG Management and Captain Up.

ABOUT CAPTAIN UP

Captain Up, with its award-winning gamification & retention platform, has been revolutionizing customer engagement since 2013. Offering a comprehensive suite of gamification tools, Captain Up allows brands to engage with customers in a more personalized and exciting manner. Adhering to the highest standards of security with an ISO 27001 Certification, Captain Up ensures a secure and reliable gaming environment.

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT:

SCCG Management is a premier management advisory firm, featuring experienced leaders from the global gaming industry who deliver expert solutions for strategic success with a focus on iGaming, Sports Betting, E-Sports, and Casino Technology. With a global network spanning over 30 years and international offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and Latin America, SCCG connects clients with the right strategic partners for global scale growth. As an accelerator for early-stage companies, we promote innovation and empower emerging businesses to achieve their objectives. SCCG also acts as an early-stage investor, providing capital and resources to entrepreneurs developing new and innovative products and platforms.

