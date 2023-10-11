University Of Tennessee Southern Chooses Thesis Elements As The Student Information System Of Their Future

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Cedrick NkuluUNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Thesis, a leading provider of cloud-based, next generation Student Information Systems for the US, UK and Canada, is proud to announce that the University of Tennessee Southern has selected Thesis Elements as their student information system after a comprehensive search process. When they began their search, it was important to identify a secure and modern, cloud solution that would future proof their technology investment.The University of Tennessee Southern is a liberal arts university established in 2021 through the acquisition of Martin Methodist College. As the only public four-year university along the southern border of Tennessee, the university is committed to preparing students through programs grounded in liberal arts and sciences.With so many solutions available in the market, it was critical to the leadership at UT Southern that they select a vendor who would work as an engaged partner, providing a solution that was purpose-built to meet needs of institutions like theirs.“Thesis Elements is built specifically for the cloud. Their ability to deliver a secure solution and rapidly deploy new functionality, while delivering a familiar user experience was really valuable for UT Southern” said CIO Cedrick Nkulu.“The long-term partnership we have had with the Thesis team gives us continued confidence. We believe their next generation solution, Elements, will serve the institutions current needs and is built to grow with us for the next twenty years.”“The University of Tennessee Southern provides a national model for rural education success and community leadership”, said CEO Paul McConville.“Thesis Elements will provide the University with a modern, student focused system that improves institutional satisfaction and insight. We are proud to be a significant part of University of Tennessee Southern's future for decades to come.”Thesis Elements was launched in April 2023 as a cloud native SaaS Student Information System that is optimized for small to mid-sized institutions in the US and Canada. This student centric solution is focused on streamlining critical business processes, workflows and user experiences across the institution to increase collaboration, transparency and data centralization. Learn more about how Thesis is transforming the way schools manage their institution atAbout ThesisThesis provides student information management solutions for higher education institutions in the UK, US and Canada, focusing on the use of best-practice standards, automation, and process simplification to free faculty and staff from administrative work so they can concentrate on their core mission.Thesis' configurable, modern, cloud-based system allows for faster implementation than industry average and more integration flexibility. Thesis SM and Thesis Elements deliver modern software experiences that break free of the constraints of legacy systems, giving higher education institutions the ability to scale and evolve to meet new marketplace realities with a purpose-built, software-as-a-service solution.Visit to learn more.

