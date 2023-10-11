City Of Banning, CA, Expands Partnership With Opengov To Further Enhance Asset Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Looking for a platform that could establish a single system of record and eliminate manual work for its stormwater, facilities, and walkability asset management, the City of Banning, CA, was on the hunt for a modern solution. The City found its answer by expanding its partnership with OpenGov , the leader in asset management software for our nation's local governments.Located just a half hour from San Bernardino, the City of Banning is on a mission to upgrade the way it manages operations. As part of this mission, the City decided to expand its use of modern tools for asset management to new domains within the City. Cartegraph Asset Management from OpenGov was the top choice for the expansion, since it was a trusted platform already in use, which had helped the City enhance its work through modern data management and workflow automation.With the adoption of Cartegraph Asset Management for these new areas under the City's purview, the City of Banning will be able to further enhance its asset management. The ability to view condition data in the field using the system's mobile application will help enhance new areas of operation. Additionally, the software's Scenario Builder tool will help enhance the City's long-term planning and project execution.The City of Banning joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

