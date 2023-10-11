City Of Zephyrhills, FL, Set To Lower Procurement Costs With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Wanting to expand its vendor list to achieve a greater number of bids and improve competition, the City of Zephyrhills, FL, sought a comprehensive solution. It found an optimal partner in OpenGov , the leader in procurement software for our nation's local governments.Located 40 minutes outside Tampa, the City of Zephyrhills was anticipating the imminent retirement of an employee who had overseen procurement for years, including several manual notifications and other manual steps. In its search for a new system, the City prioritized a solution that could eliminate manual steps and automate its procurement work. It also wanted a platform with a rich library of templates and automated notifications. OpenGov Procurement distinguished itself with its robust customer support, promising to offer a high-quality, cost-effective solution and eliminate the need to manually build solicitations.By adopting OpenGov Procurement, the City of Zephyrhills will be able to transform its procurement process from manual to modern. OpenGov Procurement will help return valuable time back to City employees by providing a comprehensive SOW template library for various departments and automated notifications. Additionally, the City will be able to reach more vendors and thereby improve competition in its bids.The City of Zephyrhills joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

