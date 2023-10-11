Town Of Bargersville, IN, Enhances Transparency And Reporting In Asset Management With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

INDIANA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Wanting to establish a single system of record and provide field tools for asset data collection and work order management, the Town of Bargersville, IN, was on the hunt for a comprehensive software solution. In its pursuit of innovation and efficiency, the Town chose OpenGov for its remarkable capabilities in asset management.Located 30 minutes outside Indianapolis, the Town of Bargersville is one of the fastest-growing municipalities in the state of Indiana. In looking for a new system, the Town wanted to avoid future costly replacements by implementing proactive preventive maintenance planning. It also wanted a system that could provide a single source of truth for asset data and mobile tools built for the field, as well as a way to provide more transparent reporting for residents. To address these needs, the Town chose to combine Cartegraph Asset Management from OpenGov and OpenGov Reporting &Transparency for their proven effectiveness and focus on scalability and top-tier data management.In adopting Cartegraph Asset Management, the Town of Bargersville will soon gain access to tools to support proactive preventive maintenance. The integration of OpenGov's software will help the Town lay a solid foundation for maintenance and work order automation, helping it efficiently scale these efforts. Moreover, the provision of mobile tools will help enhance field operations, ensuring timely and accurate asset management.The Town of Bargersville joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.

