Deputy FM Discusses Various Issues With UK Envoy

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Wednesday the UK Ambassador to the State of Kuwait, Belinda Lewis, discussing with her means of cementing the bilateral relations, developments on the regional and international arenas as well as issues of common concern. (end) nma

