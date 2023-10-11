Clergyman Meets With Chairman Of Senate Of Parliament Of Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Within the framework of the visit, Sheikhul Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh met with the Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbayev, Azernews reports.

Sheikhul Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh took part in the XXI meeting of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Kazakhstan.

M. Ashimbayev warmly welcomed the guest and emphasized the brotherly ties uniting our people:

"Our countries and peoples are united by centuries-old strong ties of friendship, common history, traditions and culture. In Kazakhstan, we are very happy about all the achievements of your country. Last year we celebrated the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Over the past years, interstate relations have strengthened in many areas. Of course, constant contact between the Presidents of the two countries Kasym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev contributed to this. I also consider it important to continue joint work on the development of inter-religious dialogue".

Maulen Ashimbayev conveyed sincere congratulations to our people and the country's leadership on the occasion of the full restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty:

"This happened thanks to the unwavering will of the leadership and people of Azerbaijan on the path of establishing justice. Kazakhstan has always supported and will continue to support brotherly Azerbaijan in its struggle.

Today we are ready to provide comprehensive support to brotherly Azerbaijan in carrying out reconstruction works in the territories liberated from occupation. Garabagh is an integral part of Azerbaijan, the victory of Azerbaijan is the victory of all Turkic peoples.

The Senate Speaker expressed deep gratitude to Sheikhul Islam for his active participation in the work of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and stressed that the secretariat of the Congress uses the experience and wisdom of the religious leader of Azerbaijan.

In turn, Speaker Sheikhul Islam Allahshukur Pashazade conveyed greetings of the leadership of Azerbaijan and our people to the Chairman of the Senate of the brotherly country.

"We are very pleased with the successes achieved by Kazakhstan in political and economic spheres, and the growing international authority of our brotherly country. Sheikhul Islam emphasized the exceptional role of President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev in strengthening the authority of the Congress.

Speaking about Azerbaijani-Kazakh cooperation, and solidarity of the leadership and peoples of the two states, the AGM chairman particularly stressed President Tokayev's visit to the liberated territories and the initiative to build the Kurmangazy Centre for Creative Development in Fuzuli, describing it as a symbol of common culture and solidarity of the two peoples.

The meeting was attended by the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Agalar Atamoglanov, and the First Deputy Chairman of the PSC, Mufti Salman Musayev.