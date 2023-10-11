Clergyman Meets With Chairman Of Senate Of Parliament Of Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Within the framework of the visit, Sheikhul Islam Allahshukur
Pashazadeh met with the Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of
Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbayev, Azernews reports.
Sheikhul Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh took part in the XXI
meeting of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and
Traditional Religions in Kazakhstan.
M. Ashimbayev warmly welcomed the guest and emphasized the
brotherly ties uniting our people:
"Our countries and peoples are united by centuries-old strong
ties of friendship, common history, traditions and culture. In
Kazakhstan, we are very happy about all the achievements of your
country. Last year we celebrated the 30th anniversary of the
establishment of diplomatic relations.
Over the past years, interstate relations have strengthened in
many areas. Of course, constant contact between the Presidents of
the two countries Kasym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev contributed
to this. I also consider it important to continue joint work on the
development of inter-religious dialogue".
Maulen Ashimbayev conveyed sincere congratulations to our people
and the country's leadership on the occasion of the full
restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and
sovereignty:
"This happened thanks to the unwavering will of the leadership
and people of Azerbaijan on the path of establishing justice.
Kazakhstan has always supported and will continue to support
brotherly Azerbaijan in its struggle.
Today we are ready to provide comprehensive support to brotherly
Azerbaijan in carrying out reconstruction works in the territories
liberated from occupation. Garabagh is an integral part of
Azerbaijan, the victory of Azerbaijan is the victory of all Turkic
peoples.
The Senate Speaker expressed deep gratitude to Sheikhul Islam
for his active participation in the work of the Congress of Leaders
of World and Traditional Religions and stressed that the
secretariat of the Congress uses the experience and wisdom of the
religious leader of Azerbaijan.
In turn, Speaker Sheikhul Islam Allahshukur Pashazade conveyed
greetings of the leadership of Azerbaijan and our people to the
Chairman of the Senate of the brotherly country.
"We are very pleased with the successes achieved by Kazakhstan
in political and economic spheres, and the growing international
authority of our brotherly country. Sheikhul Islam emphasized the
exceptional role of President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev in strengthening
the authority of the Congress.
Speaking about Azerbaijani-Kazakh cooperation, and solidarity of
the leadership and peoples of the two states, the AGM chairman
particularly stressed President Tokayev's visit to the liberated
territories and the initiative to build the Kurmangazy Centre for
Creative Development in Fuzuli, describing it as a symbol of common
culture and solidarity of the two peoples.
The meeting was attended by the Azerbaijani Ambassador to
Kazakhstan, Agalar Atamoglanov, and the First Deputy Chairman of
the PSC, Mufti Salman Musayev.
MENAFN11102023000195011045ID1107224641
