Azerbaijan's Support For Global Energy Security Quite Evident

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "The extent to which Azerbaijan supports the global community in
energy security issues is obvious," Chairman of the Senate of the
Romanian Parliament Nicolae Ciuca said during a meeting with
Chairman of the Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament) Sahiba
Gafarova, Azernews reports.
The issues of inter-parliamentary relations between the two
countries were discussed at the meeting. Nicolae Ciucă noted that
there is great potential for further development of cooperation
between Azerbaijan and Romania in many fields, including energy,
transport, healthcare, and education.
Nicolae Ciucă expressed the opinion that the trip would
contribute to the development of parliamentary and other ties
between the two countries. Noting the strong friendship existing
between Romania and Azerbaijan, the Chairman also emphasized the
numerous fields in which the two states cooperate.
Nicolae Ciucă said the high-level relations between the two
states create good opportunities for the further development of
cooperation between the legislative bodies and stressed the
importance of contacts between the parliamentarians and friendship
groups. The Senate President noted the importance of the visit for
discussions aimed at further development of relations.
Chairman said that visited Azerbaijan in different capacities
and shared his positive impressions of the country.
Sahiba Gafarova expressed confidence that the visit would
contribute to further strengthening and expansion of relations
between the friendly countries.
Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova talked of
political and military provocations by Armenia laying mines in
Azerbaijani territories. According to her, 8 villages of Azerbaijan
remain under occupation of Armenia.
They also discussed steps being taken for the reintegration of
Garabagh's Armenian residents.
Ciucă reiterated that Romania always adheres to the peace plan
and recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.
