Kyrgyzstan Vouches For Joint Air Defense System Deal With Russia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 11. The Parliament
of Kyrgyzstan has ratified an agreement between Kyrgyzstan and
Russia on the creation of a joint regional air defense system,
Trend reports.
This agreement provides for the establishment of a united
regional air defense system that encompasses both Russia and
Kyrgyzstan. For these purposes, a land plot of 5 hectares has been
allocated near the Russian airbase in Kyrgyzstan's Kant city for
the duration of the agreement.
On May 29, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin ratified this
agreement between Russia and Kyrgyzstan. The document was initially
signed in Moscow on August 16, 2022.
It outlines the collaboration between the two countries to
enhance their air defense capabilities by creating a unified
regional air defense system, which is part of the broader air
defense system of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).
The coordination of joint military actions within the unified
regional air defense system of Russia and Kyrgyzstan, as well as
with the forces of other regional air defense systems of CIS member
states, will be overseen by the Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace
Forces of the Armed Forces of Russia.
