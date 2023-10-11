Turkmenistan And Türkiye's Company Discuss Prospects For Further Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 11. Turkmenistan and Çalyk Holding, Türkiye discussed promising areas
for further development of cooperation and the state of work
carried out by the company, Trend reports.
These issues were discussed in Ashgabat by the Chairman of the
People's Council of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov with
the head of the Çalyk Holding Ahmet Çalık.
The parties discussed promising areas for further development of
cooperation and the state of work carried out by Turkish
companies.
Berdimuhamedov stressed that large-scale state programs are
being successfully implemented in Turkmenistan, new cities and
villages, scientific and educational institutions, healthcare,
culture, and production facilities are being built.
In turn, Ahmet Çalık expressed gratitude for the conditions
created for the high-quality performance of work by foreign
companies and reported on the progress of the implementation of
trusted projects in Turkmenistan.
Currently, GAP Inşaat company is building modern healthcare
system centers in Ashgabat, the head of Çalık Holding said, and he
assured that all work will be performed at a high level and put
into operation on time.
Meanwhile, in recent years, both countries have established
close trade and economic ties, which have contributed to the active
development of Turkish companies in Turkmenistan. These companies
operate in various sectors of the economy, from construction to
energy and trade.
