Discussions With Azerbaijan To Destiny Russian Peacekeepers In Karabakh - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. The further fate of Russian peacekeepers [temporarily stationed under the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war] in Karabakh will be discussed with Azerbaijan, the Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, Trend rerports.

He noted that contacts with Armenia will continue.

Will be updated