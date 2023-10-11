Discussions With Azerbaijan To Destiny Russian Peacekeepers In Karabakh - Official


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. The further fate of Russian peacekeepers [temporarily stationed under the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war] in Karabakh will be discussed with Azerbaijan, the Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, Trend rerports.

He noted that contacts with Armenia will continue.

Will be updated

