Azerbaijan, Pakistan Intend To Further Strengthen Economic Co-Op, FM Says (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Azerbaijan and Pakistan intend to further strengthen cooperation in
economy and trade, Pakistani Foreign Minister, Jalil Abbas Jilani
said, Trend reports.
"We had a very productive meeting with Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. I congratulated him on the
successful holding of the 27th meeting of the Council of Foreign
Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO). We have
confirmed our determination to further strengthen relations between
Azerbaijan and Pakistan in the economy and trade, as well as in
ensuring connectivity and people-to-people contacts," Jilani said
on X (Twitter).
The 27th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers
of the Economic Cooperation Organization within the framework of
Azerbaijan's chairmanship was held in the city of Shusha on October
10.
The meeting heard speeches by representatives of
member countries and observers, international partners and
specialized structures of the ECO, discussed initiatives and
proposals for the further development of regional cooperation
within the ECO, as well as considered other issues on the agenda of
the meeting.
