Azerbaijan, Pakistan Intend To Further Strengthen Economic Co-Op, FM Says (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Azerbaijan and Pakistan intend to further strengthen cooperation in economy and trade, Pakistani Foreign Minister, Jalil Abbas Jilani said, Trend reports.

"We had a very productive meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. I congratulated him on the successful holding of the 27th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO). We have confirmed our determination to further strengthen relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in the economy and trade, as well as in ensuring connectivity and people-to-people contacts," Jilani said on X (Twitter).

The 27th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization within the framework of Azerbaijan's chairmanship was held in the city of Shusha on October 10.

The meeting heard speeches by representatives of member countries and observers, international partners and specialized structures of the ECO, discussed initiatives and proposals for the further development of regional cooperation within the ECO, as well as considered other issues on the agenda of the meeting.