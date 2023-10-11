Uber Awards Scholarships To Drivers' Children As It Celebrates Its 10 Years In India With The Community

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 11 October 2023 - Uber, India's most favourite ridehailing service has rolled out the Uber Scholar initiative to support children of the driver community on the occasion of its 10th anniversary in India. This initiative extends far beyond the boundaries of Uber and is open to the community of drivers associated with various companies across Delhi NCR and Bangalore.



Uber acknowledges that education is the foundation of personal and societal advancement. As part of this initiative, Uber is supporting 1000 children from primary to post-graduation in their education pursuits by providing them with support including tuition fees and online devices and tools essential for their success.



As it marks its 10 years in India, Uber also recognized and celebrated the unwavering dedication of its top 100 driver partners in an appreciation event hosted across 10 cities. Uber honoured the children of its top-rated drivers with e-learning devices to support their academic pursuits in an ever-growing digital world. This initiative underscores Uber's steadfast commitment to the driver community that powers the platform.



Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia, said, "Uber's 10-year celebration is incomplete without our drivers and for us it's not just about looking back at our collective achievements but also about giving back to the communities we serve. We believe that every child deserves access to education and through this initiative, we aim to bridge the gap and do our bit in offering better opportunities to all.”



As Uber continues to grow its presence in India, it has remained committed to empowering driver partners with improved access to financial support, health insurance, medical consultations and education.



About Uber:



We rode into India in 2013 with a simple promise: press a button, get a ride. 10 years and over 3 billion trips later, we continue to build products to help people get where they need to be. Today, Uber is available across 125 cities in India and has become #IndiaKiRide where people can go where they have to on Moto, Auto, Cars and even Buses - designed for their various intracity and intercity travel needs. With just a swipe on the app we make mobility seamless for millions and have helped over 800,000 Indians earn a sustainable income by getting in the driver's seat. We continue to reimagine the way the world moves for the better in ever expanding ways and as we mark our ten year milestone - we remain committed to keep India Moving Forward.

