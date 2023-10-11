Cooperative Societies: First Kuwait Festival For Tourism Supports National Products

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- Chairman of the Federation of Cooperative Societies Abdulwahab Al-Fares confirmed that the first Kuwait Festival for Tourism and Entertainment entitled "Kuwait: One Hundred and One Nights," slated for next January, will constitute a great opportunity to support national products through collaboration with the Kuwait Festival Association.

Al-Fares said in a statement to reporters Wednesday, following a meeting that included him and the Head of Kuwait Festival Association Tariq Al-Obaid, that the aim is coordinating and preparing for the federation's effective participation in the festival's activities.

He underlined the importance of combining all governmental and civil efforts through the effective participation of the private sector and its national companies in this crucial tourism project, which represents a supportive gateway to the recovery of the local economy.

In a similar statement, Al-Obaid commended the vital role played by the federation in promoting, supporting and encouraging national products by holding festivals for them aligning with Kuwait Vision 2035 and contributing to building the state's food stock system.

It is worth mentioning that "Kuwait: One Hundred and One Nights," is considered a national project whose goal is to manage the tourism, cultural and entertainment scene in Kuwait with one aim in an effort to advance, market and promote Kuwait and make it one of the most vital and distinctive tourist destinations in the region. (end)

