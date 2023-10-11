Tit-For-Tat Attacks In South Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation forces attacked with artillery and drones on Wednesday locations in the frontier region with Lebanon in retaliation for the firing of rockets on the troops patrolling side of the occupied territories.

The official National News Agency said rocket salvos were unleashed from the south western sector in the direction of the occupied territories.

Israeli gunners bombarded vicinities of the border Lebanese towns Al-Dhairah, Yarin and Marwahin, the NNA said, adding that the artillerymen used phosphorus and cluster bombs in hitting the Lebanese areas. It also reported that two Lebanese civilians were wounded in the bombardment.

The NNA broadcast excerpts of a statement released by the "Islamic Resistance in Lebanon," saying its fighters hit with guided rockets "Al-Jerdah" outpost, manned by the occupation troops and threatened its forces would retaliate decisively for the Israeli attacks. (end)

kbs









MENAFN11102023000071011013ID1107224630