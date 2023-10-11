Fire Kills Four Children In Northwest Spain

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Madrid: A fire in a building in northwestern Spain killed four children early Wednesday, authorities said.

Wednesday's fire in the coastal city of Vigo was still under investigation, but officials have confirmed the victims were were aged between 9-14.

Nine other people were injured in the blaze that broke out around 4:00 am (0200 GMT) on the ground floor of a building.

Firefighters extinguished the flames three hours later.

A team of psychologists was on the scene assisting relatives of the victims, the emergency services said.

Vigo is a city of nearly 300,000 people that lies on the Atlantic coast in Spain's Galicia region, less than 30 kilometres (20 miles) north from the border with Portugal.

Regional president of Galicia, Alfonso Rueda, said he was "devastated" by the fire and offered his condolences to the families of the victims.