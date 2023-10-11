Amir Meets Deputy Prime Minister And Minister Of Defense Of Kuwait

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received in his office at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday morning HE Sheikh Ahmed Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Kuwait, and the accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his visit to the country.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Kuwait conveyed the greetings of Kuwait Amir HH Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and HH Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Crown Prince, to HH the Amir, and their wishes for His Highness for continued health and happiness and for the Qatari people for continued progress and prosperity.

For his part, His Highness the Amir, entrusted the Deputy Prime Minister to convey his greetings to his brother, the Amir of the State of Kuwait and to His Highness the Crown Prince, and his wishes for good health and wellness for them and for the brotherly Kuwaiti people further progress and development.

During the meeting, the relations between the two brotherly countries and the prospects for strengthening them were reviewed, and a number of topics of common interest were discussed.