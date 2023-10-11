Amir Heads To Germany

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left Qatar on Wednesday, heading to Berlin, on an official visit to the friendly Federal Republic of Germany, in response to the invitation of the German President, HE Dr Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

His Highness the Amir will meet with His Excellency President Dr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and a number of senior officials, on Thursday, October 12, 2023, to discuss strengthening cooperation relations between the two countries in various fields, in addition to discussing the most prominent regional and international issues of common interest.

His Highness the Amir is accompanied by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and an official delegation.