Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated With Aftermath Finance, A Decentralized Exchange

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for October 11, 2023.
OKX Wallet Now Integrated With Aftermath Finance, a Decentralized Exchange
OKX Wallet has now integrated with Aftermath Finance , a decentralized exchange. With this integration, OKX Wallet users can trade and access Aftermath Finance's liquidity pools, farm and bridge solutions via web extension.
To access Aftermath Finance, users simply need to:
Download the OKX Wallet web extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on)
Create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing one
Connect their OKX Wallet to Aftermath Finance via web extension
OKX Wallet is a powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 70 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet's account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.
For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center .
