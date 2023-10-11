Marine Collagen Powder Market Value Is Projected To Reach US$ 401.4 Million By 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

global marine collagen powder market is experiencing significant growth, largely propelled by the rising demand for natural and sustainable ingredients.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Based on Fact's analysis, the United States Marine Collagen Powder sector is anticipated to demonstrate a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% throughout the evaluation period. By the year 2033, it is projected that the market size in the United States will reach a total of $88.7 million.The marine collagen powder market size on a global scale is projected to grow significantly, increasing from $254.8 million in 2023 to $401.4 million by 2033. During the upcoming decade from 2023 to 2033, it is anticipated that the sales of marine collagen powder will experience a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%.For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Notable Trends Identified by Fact:- The global marine collagen powder industry is propelled by a surging demand for natural and sustainable ingredients.- The burgeoning "beauty from within" concept is poised to open up fresh avenues for businesses.-- The proliferation of personalized nutrition is set to stimulate market growth.- Expectations of product delivery format innovations to draw in a larger consumer base.- Augmented emphasis on clinical studies is a notable industry trend.- Cross-industry collaborations are anticipated to be a driving force behind market expansion.- Mounting interest in functional foods is forecasted to enhance revenue streams.- The global inclination towards youthful and radiant skin remains a significant trend.- Marine collagen powder sales are poised to receive a boost through influencer marketing, particularly in emerging markets.The Rising Popularity of Marine Collagen Powder for Health and BeautyMarine collagen powder, derived from marine sources like fish, shellfish, and sea organism skin, scales, and bones, is a valuable collagen supplement. Collagen, a crucial protein, plays a pivotal role in maintaining skin health, bone strength, ligament and tendon flexibility, and overall connective tissue well-being.The increasing popularity of marine collagen powder is attributed to its multifaceted health benefits. These advantages encompass enhanced joint health, stronger hair and nails, improved skin hydration, reduced wrinkles and signs of aging, and increased bone density.In today's beauty and wellness landscape, Marine Collagen Powder is assuming a pivotal role due to its significance in maintaining skin elasticity, hydration, and firmness. As individuals age, their natural collagen production dwindles, leading to the emergence of fine lines, wrinkles, and saggy skin. Marine collagen powder offers a convenient and effective solution to boost collagen levels and enhance skin health.The ease of online shopping and the availability of a wide range of product options have greatly contributed to the global marine collagen powder market's growth. The proliferation of e-commerce platforms and online retailing has made it effortlessly accessible for consumers to explore marine collagen powder products from various reputable brands and manufacturers.Key Companies Profiled- Vital Proteins- Bend Beauty Marine Collagen + Co-Factors- SKINGLO- Further Food- Amandean- Great Lakes Gelatin Company- NutriRise- Sports Research- Codeage- LAC Taut- Zen Principle- Dr. Emil NutritionDiverse Offerings and Innovative Formulations Propel Marine Collagen Powder SalesManufacturers Tap into Consumer Preferences and Innovation to Boost Marine Collagen Powder SalesManufacturers in the marine collagen powder industry are leaving no stone unturned to cater to diverse consumer preferences. They are offering a wide range of products with different formulations, flavors, and packaging options. To enhance the appeal of these products, they are also incorporating marine collagen with other beneficial ingredients like vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to target specific health benefits. This strategic approach is poised to drive a surge in marine collagen powder sales.In a remarkable example from 2022, Chennai-based skincare brand CHOSEN disrupted the beauty industry by introducing their premium fish collagen powder, TOR Beaut. Setting itself apart from conventional collagen supplements, TOR Beaut boasts Japanese Nitta collagen, which not only enhances skin clarity but also significantly improves skin moisture and reduces the appearance of wrinkles. With the potential to help users achieve "perfection," CHOSEN has expanded its offerings to include a diverse range of oral collagen supplements available in India.To promote their marine collagen powder products, manufacturers are deploying an array of marketing strategies. These include engaging in dynamic social media campaigns, targeted advertisements, and forming partnerships with influential figures. Their marketing efforts shine a spotlight on the unique selling points of their products, emphasizing features like high bioavailability, ethical sourcing practices, and the various health benefits they offer.The Surging Demand for Marine Collagen Powder: A Deep Dive into the American MarketIn the United States, the surge in demand for Marine Collagen Powder can be attributed primarily to the pursuit of a youthful appearance and effective anti-aging solutions. As individuals age, the natural production of collagen within the body diminishes, resulting in the emergence of wrinkles and a loss of skin elasticity. Marine Collagen Powder is positioned as a remedy to replenish collagen levels and enhance skin health, thus attracting consumers seeking anti-aging, skin health, and beauty-enhancing products.The United States boasts a robust influencer culture, with social media platforms playing a pivotal role in shaping consumer preferences. Influencers, fitness gurus, and beauty experts frequently promote marine collagen products through their social media channels, effectively heightening awareness and piquing the interest of their followers. This influencer marketing strategy has been a significant driver behind the burgeoning demand for Marine Collagen Powder in the United States.Moreover, the wider availability of Marine Collagen Powder in supermarkets and online stores has made these products more accessible to consumers. This increased accessibility is expected to propel sales revenue for marine collagen powder in the country.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Competitive Landscape:Prominent manufacturers in the marine collagen powder industry are continually introducing new product lines to meet consumer demands. They employ a variety of strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the market, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, distribution agreements, collaborations, advertising campaigns, and celebrity endorsements.For example:- In 2022, the sports nutrition company Protein Rebel unveiled Run Easy, an advanced marine collagen peptides powder specifically tailored for runners and triathletes.- In 2021, Great Lakes Wellness introduced a set of four distinct collagen products, backed by extensive clinical research, aimed at enhancing health benefits. These products include Daily Marine Collagen Peptides, Daily Beauty Collagen Peptides, Daily Joint Collagen Peptides, and Daily Digestion Collagen Peptides. These dietary supplements are gluten-free, iGen Non-GMO Tested, Kosher, and Keto Certified, providing safe and effective support for skin, joint, and digestive health.Check out more related studies published by Fact Research:Canned Beans Market : The global canned beans market is valued at US$ 5.65 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 15 billion by the end of 2033, expanding at a high-value CAGR of 10.3% from 2023 to 2033.Protein Supplements Market : The valuation of the global protein supplements market is US$ 22.3 billion in 2023. Global demand for protein supplements is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 41.1 billion by 2033, increasing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the next ten years.About Us:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. 