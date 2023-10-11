Egyptian officer takes lives of 2 Israeli tourists

(MENAFN) In a tragic incident that unfolded in the city of Alexandria, Egypt, on a fateful Sunday, two Israeli tourists lost their lives. Police officials have reported that the incident occurred in the Manshiyah district when a police officer on routine duty allegedly opened fire at a group of Israeli tourists who were visiting Pompey's Pillar, a renowned Roman-era landmark in the city. The officer's actions appeared to be entirely random, leaving both Israelis and Egyptians affected by the senseless act of violence.



Regrettably, as a result of the indiscriminate gunfire, not only did two Israeli tourists lose their lives, but an Egyptian citizen was also killed, and another individual suffered injuries. The suspected assailant was promptly apprehended, and the wounded parties were swiftly transported to a medical facility to receive the necessary care. The Israeli Foreign Ministry later confirmed the deaths of the two Israeli tourists, along with their tour guide, underscoring the severity of the incident.



A harrowing video circulating online vividly captures the aftermath of the incident, depicting two lifeless males lying on the ground, surrounded by a pool of blood. Two women can be heard shouting in Hebrew as Egyptian law enforcement personnel stood nearby, grappling with the situation. A third man, presumably wounded, was seen seated on the ground beside one of the two lifeless bodies.



This unfortunate event is not an isolated one, as history has witnessed similar instances in the past, where Egyptian police officers have opened fire on Israeli citizens or been targeted in attacks along the border between Egypt and Israel.

