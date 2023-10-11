Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated With Project Twelve

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company , has issued updates for the day of October 11, 2023.



OKX Wallet Now Integrated with P12

OKX Wallet is pleased to announce it is now integrated with Project Twelve, a Web3 gaming ecosystem with a sustainable economy. It features a full-featured Metaverse content engine for building game worlds, a set of API/SDK and developer portals for bridging game content on-chain and a set of economic and governmental rules and mechanisms implemented in EVM smart contracts.

To access P12 Arcana with OKX, users simply need to:

Download the OKX Wallet web extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on)Create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing oneConnect their OKX Wallet to P12 via the web extension

OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.

For more information, please visit the Support Cente .