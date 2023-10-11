First Ever Swedish Indonesian Brunch And Apertif Bar Kafé Kontrast To Open In Amsterdam

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Chef and Owner Ellinor StrinnholmAMSTERDAM, NORTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Swedish Chef Ellinor Strinnholm is opening Amsterdam's first Swedish Indonesian brunch cafe & aperitif bar together with restaurant industry veteran Bunmi Okolosi. Bunmi has been involved in concepts such as: Arabica Bar & Kitchen, The Student Hotel, Dinner by Heston, Restaurant Felix, Lima London & has his own agency focusing on Horeca concepts, Kajola.Kafé Kontrast , a brunch cafe & aperitif bar in the Ceintuurbaan in De Pijp is set to have its soft opening in mid-October offering an all-day dining menu on weekdays and a special brunch menu on weekends. The restaurant will also occasionally transform into a lively aperitif bar in the evening with dinner offerings.The menu's unique brunch items are clearly influenced by the Chef's former experience at 2 star Michelin restaurants such as Vollmers in Sweden and also uniquely inspired by her street food & cooking experience while living in Indonesia. The restaurant's all day dining concept is reminiscent of a French styled bistro, an ode to the Chef's pastime in Paris during her culinary studies.Some weekend brunch menu highlights include a Cinnamon bun French toast with oolong tea cream and pickled strawberries or Indonesian pancakes with cured salmon, pine sprout oil and dabu dabu sambal. You can pair your brunch with a specialty coffee, a kefir lime bloody mary or other drinks made with the kafe's house infused spirits. On the weekday, grab some pastries and coffee for a simple breakfast or stop by for a glass of wine with your lunch.Owner Ellinor says“We embrace the Swedish concept of 'Lagom' - which means 'not too much, not too little..but just right.' We like to think that the best meals are the ones that are simple and unpretentious. By letting other cultures seep into our Scandinavian kitchen, we inject our own unique identity into our cuisine. The result is a food experience that is a contrast to what is already out there.”Come experience the contrast yourself. The restaurant will officially open its doors on November 1st, but for the curious there will be a soft launch mid-October.About Kafé KontrastKafé Kontrast evolved from a love of the unpretentious & to share around a table. It draws inspiration from the owner's Scandinavian roots, the charm of Southeast Asian Kopitiams and the classic French bistro. Kafé Kontrast is Swedish for Café Contrast. Because here, contrasting cultures and characters come together. Embracing the Swedish concept of "Lagom" - which means "just right", Kafé Kontrast is a place where you can always enjoy yourself during the daytime. The restaurant transforms into a lively Aperitf bar when the sun sets. Kafé Kontrast is open Thursday - Sunday and will extend hours throughout the year. Find out more information about Kafé Kontrast at

