Mining Automation Market Is Poised To Attain US$ 7.5 Billion Valuation By 2033

Mining Automation Market

The Global Mining Automation Market Is Poised To Capitalize On the Growing Emphasis on Worker Safety within Mining Operations

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Due to the burgeoning mining sector in North America, there is a substantial demand for mining automation services. Notably, the United States and Canada are witnessing remarkable growth in this market as leading mining organizations increasingly adopt automation in their mining operations.The global mining automation market size is projected to advance at a commendable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This growth trajectory is expected to propel the market from its current valuation of US$ 4 billion to a noteworthy US$ 7.5 billion by the conclusion of 2033. Mining automation encompasses the application of process and software automation, as well as the integration of robotic technology in mining machinery.For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from Market Study:-The global mining automation market is valued at US$ 4 billion in 2023.-Worldwide demand for mining automation solutions is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2033 (forecast period).-The market is predicted to reach a size of US$ 7.5 billion by 2033.-Asia Pacific accounted for 39% share of the global market in 2022.-The equipment segment is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period.“Mounting concerns regarding workers' safety, growing acceptance of technologically advanced equipment, and increasing need for improved productivity are important factors propelling the global market for mining automation,” says a Fact analyst.Competitive Landscape:Key players in the mining automation market are focusing on providing autonomous solutions that bring benefits such as cost-efficiency and productivity in mining operations. Moreover, several start-ups are working on new developments to gain market share.Solution Geosolutions, an Australian start-up, offers cloud-hosted mining exploration software. The software suite, Solve Labs, aids in exploratory efforts by utilizing advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms. The software facilitates the understanding of complicated multivariate datasets to offer the required insights, as well as the overall efficiency of mining exploration.Caterpillar unveiled the 789-mining truck in September 2022 to improve cab comfort, connectivity, and efficiency. The new model can transport more stuff while using up to 9% less fuel.Epiroc AB absorbed RNP Mexico in August 2022, which develops, produces, and distributes rock drills and associated parts to customers in the Latin American mining and construction industries.Hexagon AB unveiled the Life-of-Mine smart platform in June 2022, which links software, sensors, cloudware, and infield applications. The platform connects the mine to a boardroom via a single onboard ecosystem that involves a smart computer and an antenna. The solution aims to link critical mining workflows to improve productivity and safety and accelerate digital transformation.Key Companies Profiled:-AB Volvo-Caterpillar, Inc-Atlas Copco AB-Fluidmesh Networks LLC-Autonomous Solutions, Inc-Hexagon ABMining Automation Technology Is Attracting Substantial Interest:Rising Government Investments in the Sector:Increased government investments in the mining sector are driving the adoption of automated solutions. In 2019, the government of South Australia introduced an investment plan focused on mineral exploration and cutting-edge technologies. This initiative was designed to assist South Australians in uncovering groundwater resources and new minerals. It featured a co-funding scheme for single and multi-drilling operations in frontier terrains, along with innovative exploration concepts, advanced logistics support, and the detection and evaluation of new groundwater resources.Urgent Emphasis on Worker Safety in Mines:Ensuring worker safety in the mining industry is of paramount importance. Across industrial sectors, the demand for worker safety is escalating. Large-scale mining operations require government permits and licenses, contingent on the assurance of worker safety and a secure working environment. Governments and health organizations predominantly focus on licensing to enhance working conditions and safety in the mining industry. Automated mining technologies make the process safer and provide improved working conditions for miners. Additionally, high-risk machinery can be managed using computer systems and control panels, further ensuring worker safety.Growing Adoption of Digital Twin Technology:Effective mining operation planning is benefiting from the increasing use of virtual simulations. Miners are employing digital twin technology to model the entire work environment, enabling the creation of long-term and short-term plans with realistic time estimates for various activities, such as drilling, mining, and processing.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:What Factors Can Impede Market Growth?Elevated Initial and Ongoing Expenses:The substantial upfront and continual costs associated with procuring and upkeeping automated equipment and solutions can impede market growth. In addition to the initial high expenditure, the need for skilled personnel to manage automated systems and the requisite training for automotive engineers can further contribute to the overall cost. 