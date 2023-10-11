Iran criticizes Israel’s cruel murder of Palestinians

(MENAFN) Iranian administrators have criticized Israel’s cruel murder of Palestinian citizens, containing women and children, in the past 4 days.



As stated by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, more than 788 Palestinians have by now been murdered in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip as well as 4,100 others have been wounded. Dozens of children are between the dead.



On the occasion of World Children's Day (October 8th), the Iranian Foreign Ministry's representative highlighted concerns over the Israeli regime's systematic murdering of Palestinian children.



“On World Children's Day, the child-killing regime of Israel went after Palestinian children in Gaza with gifts made of bombs, missiles, and fire,” Nasser Kanaani said in a post on X.



According to the Iranian diplomat, the regime has opted to target Palestinian youngsters because it knows that these defenseless lives would become the next front in the fight against Israeli aggression. "The bright future of Palestine lies in the hands of today's children who will build the future in this land, and this is something that the usurping Zionist regime has always been concerned about," he went on to say.

