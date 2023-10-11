Flash News: OKX Lists Big Time's Token (BIGTIME) On Its Spot Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for October 11, 2023

OKX Lists Big Time's Token (BIGTIME) on its Spot Market

OKX today listed the Web3 RPG platform Big Time 's token (BIGTIME) on its spot market at 02:00 (UTC). OKX is one of the first exchanges to list BIGTIME. With this addition, users can trade BIGTIME against USDT via the BIGTIME/USDT spot pair. Deposits for BIGTIME were enabled on October 10 at 02:00 (UTC), while withdrawals for the token will be enabled at 10:00 (UTC) on October 12.



To mark the listing of BIGTIME on its spot market, OKX also launched a 'Trade and Earn' campaign. As part of this campaign, which began on October 11 at 02:00 (UTC) and ends on October 17 at 15:59 (UTC), the first 7,000 users who visit this campaign page , click 'Join Now' and trade 100+ USDT worth of BIGTIME tokens on OKX will be rewarded 5 USDT worth of BIGTIME tokens. To learn more about this campaign and its terms and conditions, click here .



Big Time is a multi-player, free-to-play RPG platform. The creators of Big Time, including the former CEO of Decentraland and several former AAA game developers, refer to the game as a "player-owned economy." In this economy, players can craft, trade or loot digital wearables and collectibles in the form of NFTs. These in-game actions are all driven by BIGTIME tokens.

