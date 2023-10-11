Industrial Automation And Industry 4.0 Trends Boost Global AC Drives Market To 2030

Low, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$22.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Medium segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR

The AC Drives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.

ABB Ltd.

Danfoss Group

Emerson Electric Co.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Hiconics Drive Technology Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electrical Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric Se

Siemens AG

Toshiba International Corporation

WEG SA Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

