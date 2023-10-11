FREEN Becomes A Member Of Windeurope

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) FREEN joins WindEurope, enhancing its innovation and cooperation in the wind energy sector, reflecting pan-European recognition and trust in its technology.

- Kate Samedova, Strategic Sales Executive of FREENKOHTLA-JäRVE, ESTONIA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- FREEN, the leading manufacturer of small wind turbines , has now joined WindEurope – the most respected european organization in the world of wind energy, actively supporting the industry's development in Europe and internationally.Joining WindEurope opens up new opportunities for FREEN to cooperate with key industry players, access to valuable resources and knowledge, as well as participation in events and conferences organized by WindEurope. This step amplifies the company's innovative efforts, expands its manufacturing capabilities, and advances its mission to offer affordable and reliable wind energy solutions. We beleive that membership in such a reputable organization is a step towards recognition on a pan-European level, reflecting confidence in FREEN's technology and its contribution to the industry. It demonstrates FREEN's commitment to sustainable energy solutions and underscores the company's authoritative position in the wide European energy landscape."We are pleased to join WindEurope and are confident that this partnership will be a significant step in the development of our business and the wind energy industry as a whole. Exchanging expertise and knowledge with leading companies and industry experts will help us achieve innovative growth and enhance our product range" - Kate Samedova, Strategic Sales Executive of FREEN.About FREEN:FREEN is a leading manufacturer of small wind turbines , striving to offer affordable and reliable wind energy solutions. Modern production lines and high-quality products make FREEN one of the leaders in the wind energy industry. The company is actively working on expanding its production and promoting wind energy as a key element of a sustainable energy future.About WindEurope:WindEurope is a leading organization in the wind energy sector, actively promoting the interests of the wind energy industry in Europe and internationally. The organization boasts over 600 members from more than 50 countries, including wind turbine manufacturers, component suppliers, research institutes, national wind and renewable associations, developers, and other industry stakeholders.

