Huawei Affirms Commitment To Partnership With Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beijing, Oct. 11 (Petra) -- Huawei expert Alex Shi emphasized the company's commitment to strengthening cooperation with Jordan, given their strong bilateral relations.During a reception of a Jordanian press delegation that was invited by the Chinese government, Shi showcased the various services provided by the company, including the manufacturing and development of smartphones, the provision of information and communications technology infrastructure, the manufacturing of telecommunications equipment, and the development of artificial intelligence. As a result of these offerings, the company has become one of the largest in the world in this field, he said.Huawei's main objective is to bring digital technology to every person, household, and organization while ensuring uninterrupted and intelligent communication, as it offers various means for all users to access the network equally, and high computing capacity that guarantees communication, personal information, and services through digital clouds, added Shi.The company specializes in developing digital platforms that enable organizations to enhance their flexibility, dynamism, and efficiency and leverages artificial intelligence to deliver personalized and intelligent user experiences, which make users' lives more convenient in various aspects such as travel, health, and entertainment.The delegation visited each department of the company and received a detailed explanation of its services and solutions in various fields.Huawei is a privately owned company that was founded in 1987 in the city of Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China. The company specializes in manufacturing smart devices and providing infrastructure for information and communication technology. Its services benefit over 300 billion users worldwide, and it operates in more than 170 countries. The company has a large workforce, employing hundreds of thousands of people.The company invests a high percentage of its revenues in its research and development departments, as it spends tens of billions on research and development and has a large number of patents.The Jordanian media delegation comprises the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Al-Ra'i and Al-Anbat newspapers, and Ammon and Jordan News websites.