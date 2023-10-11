Royal Academy Of Culinary Arts, JICA Sign Collaboration Agreement For Tourism Development

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 11 (Petra) -- The Royal Academy of Culinary Arts and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have entered into a strategic cooperation agreement, in a bid to foster the growth and proficiency of the hospitality and tourism industry in Jordan's Petra region.According to a statement by the Academy on Wednesday, the agreement seeks to elevate the skills of professionals within the sector through focused training programs conducted at the Academy's headquarters.Under this agreement, specialized training initiatives will be implemented to enhance the expertise of individuals engaged in various aspects of the hospitality and tourism trade, including culinary arts, room service, customer care, hotel management, and the broader hospitality field.The training programs will be conducted under the vigilant supervision of the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts, renowned for its international standing and extensive culinary knowledge.The Royal Academy, extended its deep appreciation for the substantial support received from JICA and the Japanese government, stressing that this landmark agreement will play an instrumental role in the advancement of the tourism industry in Petra, ultimately leading to higher standards of professional excellence.JICA, expressing their optimism, underscored the potential success of this collaborative endeavor and its favorable impact on the overall quality of services within Petra's tourism sector. They affirm their unwavering commitment to providing essential technical support to ensure the seamless execution of the shared training programs.