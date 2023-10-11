Jordan's Muay Thai Team Claims 5 Medals At World Championship

Amman, Oct.11 (Petra) -- The Muay Thai national team has achieved a remarkable feat, securing five medals (one gold, one silver, and three bronze) at the conclusion of their participation in the World Youth Championship held in Turkey.Over 110 countries and more than 1,400 male and female athletes competed in the championship.

