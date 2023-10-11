Jordanian, Egyptian U-23 Football Teams Set For Friendly Showdown

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 11 (Petra) -- The Jordan national under-23 football team is set to face their Egyptian counterparts in a friendly match Thursday evening at the Cairo International Stadium.The training camp and friendly match in Egypt are in line with the team's preparations for the Asian finals, which serve as the qualification tournament for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.The AFC U-23 Asian Cup finals will be held in Qatar from April 15th to May 3rd, 2024, featuring 16 participating teams. The top three teams will directly qualify for the Olympics, while the fourth-placed team will enter the playoff.