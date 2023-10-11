PSD Announces Closure Of King Hussein Bridge

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 11 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) officially confirmed the temporary closure of the King Hussein Bridge on Wednesday, effectively halting both passenger and cargo traffic from the other side.This decision comes in the wake of permitting the departure of a restricted number of 1,250 passengers only.This measure pertains specifically to the King Hussein Bridge, while travel operations through the Sheikh Hussein Crossing and the southern crossing remain unaffected.In response to this development, the PSD has issued a comprehensive advisory urging all concerned parties to stay updated by closely following official announcements and media outlets.